Live: 9 People Injured, Including Staff and Students, During Fight at Fort Worth Middle School

Three students were arrested after nine people, including students, a school police officer and school staff members, were injured following a large fight at a Fort Worth school Tuesday morning, police said.

Rosemont Middle School was placed on lockdown, but it has since been lifted. Officers responded to the school at about 9:15 a.m. at 1501 W. Seminary Dr.

Three students have been arrested for assault on a peace officer.

A MedStar medical services spokesman says that three of the patients were students, five are staff members and the ninth person is a Fort Worth police school resource officer. There have been no serious injuries, a Fort Worth police spokesman said.

Fort Worth police say that during a large fight that there was pushing and shoving, then an officer got involved and asked for help. The officer was hit in the face with a minor injury, police said. A staff member was knocked down.

When more officers arrived on scene, the students ran and the school was placed on lockdown.

It's unclear what led up to the fight.

No arrests have been made. No other information was available.

Editor's note: An earlier version of the story said the patients were hospitalized. MedStar clarified that they were injured and treated at the scene.