Fort Worth

Live: 9 People Injured, Including Staff and Students, During Fight at Fort Worth Middle School

Three students have been arrested for assault on a peace officer.

By Eline de Bruijn

rosemont middle school
NBC 5 News

Three students were arrested after nine people, including students, a school police officer and school staff members, were injured following a large fight at a Fort Worth school Tuesday morning, police said.

Rosemont Middle School was placed on lockdown, but it has since been lifted. Officers responded to the school at about 9:15 a.m. at 1501 W. Seminary Dr.

Three students have been arrested for assault on a peace officer.

Local

The latest news from around North Texas.

Grapevine 2 hours ago

Injured Bobcat Spotted in Grapevine: Police

Denton 2 hours ago

Family of UNT Student Killed by Police Wants Body Camera Video Released

A MedStar medical services spokesman says that three of the patients were students, five are staff members and the ninth person is a Fort Worth police school resource officer. There have been no serious injuries, a Fort Worth police spokesman said.

Fort Worth police say that during a large fight that there was pushing and shoving, then an officer got involved and asked for help. The officer was hit in the face with a minor injury, police said. A staff member was knocked down.

When more officers arrived on scene, the students ran and the school was placed on lockdown.

It's unclear what led up to the fight.

No arrests have been made. No other information was available.

Editor's note: An earlier version of the story said the patients were hospitalized. MedStar clarified that they were injured and treated at the scene.

This article tagged under:

Fort WorthFort Worth ISD
Local Health Connection Wake Up to Something Good Carter In The Classroom Excellent Educator Texas Connects Us Texas News U.S. & World Weather Weather Connection Weather Alerts School Closings Investigations Sports Connection Video Traffic Entertainment COZI TV About NBC 5 Community
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters TV Schedule Project Innovation
Contact Us