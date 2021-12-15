9-Month-Old Boy Dies After Arlington Crash on Sunday: Police

A 9-month-old boy has died as a result of a crash in Arlington over the weekend, police said.

According to the Arlington Police Department, officers were notified by hospital staff that the boy who was involved in the crash had succumbed to his injuries.

On Sunday at approximately 1:56 p.m., officers responded to a rollover crash in the eastbound lanes of I-20 near the Hwy 287 Interchange, police said.

Police said investigators determined that the driver of a 2009 Ford Escape SUV veered in front of an 18-wheeler, causing the 18-wheeler to strike the back of the SUV.

According to police, the impact caused the Escape to go off the roadway and roll multiple times down an embankment.

Police said seven people were inside the Escape, which is designed to seat five people.

The 9-month-old boy, who investigators believe was sitting unrestrained in an adult passenger's lap at the time, was ejected from the vehicle, police said.

According to police, he and five additional passengers were transported to area hospitals. None of the remaining passengers' injuries are considered life threatening.

Police said the driver of the Escape and the driver of the 18-wheeler were not seriously injured.

The investigation into why the driver of the Escape veered in front of the 18-wheeler is ongoing, police said.

According to the Arlington Police Department, state law requires all children younger than eight years old, unless they are taller than 4'9", to be properly secured in a child safety seat whenever they ride in a vehicle.