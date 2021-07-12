9-Month-Old, 10-Year-Old Missing Since Monday Morning: Dallas Police

Dallas police are asking for the public's help to locate a 9-month-old and a 10-year-old last seen Monday morning in Far North Dallas.

J. Ana Reyes-Dominguez, 10, and B. Ana Reyes-Dominguez, 9 months, were last seen in the 5600 block of Spring Valley Road at about 9 a.m., Dallas police said.

J. Ana Reyes-Dominguez stands 4 feet, 9 inches tall and weighs about 100 pounds. She has black hair and brown eyes, police said.

Police did not have a description of the clothing each girl was last seen wearing.

Police asked anyone with information about their location to call 911 or the Dallas Police Department Missing Person Unit at 214-671-4268.