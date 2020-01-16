Dallas

9 Flu Deaths Now in Dallas County, 4 More Suspected

Public health officials urge those who have yet to be vaccinated to get their flu shot

By Ben Russell

At least nine people have now died as a result of complications from the flu in Dallas County this flu season, according to the Dallas County Health and Human Services Department.

The deaths – the seventh, eighth and ninth of this flu season – were reported on Wednesday afternoon.

In addition to the confirmed deaths, the Dallas County health agency noted that it is investigating four other deaths that may also be connected to the flu. Two of those deaths involve children – a fifth-grader from Coppell who died two days after Christmas, and a 16-year-old Bishop Lynch High School student who died last week.

Flu activity in Texas remains widespread, the highest designation according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

Public health officials urge people six months of age and older who have yet to be vaccinated for the flu this season to get their flu shot.

