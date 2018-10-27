9-Year-Old Payton Summons Laid to Rest Saturday - NBC 5 Dallas-Fort Worth
9-Year-Old Payton Summons Laid to Rest Saturday

After her heart gave out last Friday, Payton can finally rest in peace

By Catherine Park

Published 2 hours ago

    NBC 5 News

    The funeral for a 9-year-old whose death has been shrouded in controversy was held on Saturday, October 27.

    Payton Summons passed away on Friday, October 19, after the hospital she was staying in granted her and her family more time to stay on life support.

    According to the family’s attorney, Payton’s heart gave out.

    The family had been in a three-week long legal battle with the hospital to keep their daughter on life support long enough for them to get their affairs in order.

    She was finally laid to rest at the St. John Church Unleashed located at 1701 W. Jefferson Street in Grand Prairie.

