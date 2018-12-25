9-Year-Old Gives Back to Homeless in Fort Worth - NBC 5 Dallas-Fort Worth
9-Year-Old Gives Back to Homeless in Fort Worth

Rhett Robertson raised hundreds of dollars by working odd jobs

    Facebook/Annisha Pratt Robertson
    A 9-year-old boy worked for months to save hundreds of dollars to buy essentials for the homeless in Fort Worth, which he handed out on Christmas Day.

    In late October, Rhett Robertson started to do jobs like mowing lawns, cleaning blinds and helping with holiday decorations and saved nearly $350 to spend on blankets, hats, socks and gloves, his mother, Annisha Pratt Robertson, said.

    Tuesday, Pratt Robertson took Rhett to downtown Fort Worth, where he passed out about 60 items to the homeless.

    Pratt Robertson said Rhett is already trying to think of ways to give more next Christmas.

