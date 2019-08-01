A 9-year-old boy is safe after San Antonio police say he was kidnapped and almost trafficked to another city.

Police found the boy inside a car at a local grocery store about 12:30 a.m. at an H-E-B on the South Side of San Antonio, NBC affiliate WOAI reported. He was not seriously hurt, police said.

Police said the boy was kidnapped in the downtown area and authorities were immediately notified, along with Homeland Security.

Police were able to block in a car in the parking lot and recovered the kidnapped boy and placed a man under arrest.

Police said the suspect was attempting to sell the boy in Laredo or Eagle Pass.

Homeland Security continues to investigate.