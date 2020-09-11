9/11 Remembrance Ceremonies Happening Across North Texas

There are several tributes and ceremonies that are happening across North Texas in remembrance of the lives lost during the terrorist attacks on Sept. 11, 2001.

Due to the pandemic of 2020, many of those annual events have been altered to take place virtually, privately or socially distant.

Fort Worth Museum of Science and History

The museum will be hosting a virtual ceremony starting at 9:10 a.m. and ending with a moment of silence at 9:28 a.m., the time the North Tower of the World Trade Center fell in New York City on 9/11.

The moment of silence will center around a beam from that tower, a full-façade panel that supported three floors (101-103) two stories above the center of the impact zone. The beam is comprised of three steel columns, bolted together, three stories tall and is the largest World Trade Center artifact in Texas.

You can watch the virtual ceremony by clicking here.

It arrived in Fort Worth in early 2011 and was installed two years later. It serves as a place for reflection for those who recall the attacks, and as a place of learning for those much younger.

The event will be closed to the public. Guests can visit the 9/11 Tribute Exhibit during normal operating hours, Thursday through Saturday, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. for Museum members and 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. for non-members.

To commemorate 9/11, the Museum will also be free to first responders on Friday, September 11, 2020. If you are a first responder, reserve your tickets by calling the Museum at 817-255-9300.

To learn more about the N-101 beam, click here.

Prosper

The town of Prosper will be remembering the victims, families, and first responders affected by the terrorist attacks perpetrated on Sept. 11.

The traditional remembrance will be held on the north side of the complex starting at 7:30 a.m. on Sept. 11.

Unlike previous years, there will be no featured speakers to commemorate the morning other than brief remarks delivered by town officials.

The 9/11 Remembrance Trailer, which contains a portion of one of the beams which was part of one of the towers of the World Trade Center, will once again be the centerpiece of the anniversary ceremony.

The town is also playing host to a blood drive on Sept. 11 to highlight the critical nature of the area's blood supplies.

All events are happening on the grounds of Town Hall, 250 E. First St.

While the public is invited, appropriate social distancing will be enforced. Face coverings will be strongly encouraged.

A limit on the number of participants will be observed by the Fire Department to ensure compliance with standing orders from the Governor's office.

Click here for the mobile drive schedule for Sept. 11.

Mesquite

Instead of its annual public event, the City of Mesquite will host a live video broadcast of a private gathering for the 9/11 Memorial on its Facebook page.

The video will also be available on its website and other communication platforms later in the day.

The sunrise memorial will commemorate "Patriot Day" which is the anniversary of the September 11, 2001, terrorist attacks. Out of an abundance of caution and in line with the guidance regarding social distancing, this year's 9/11 Memorial will not be a public event. The public is encouraged to choose a time later in the day to visit Mesquite Freedom Park at the Mesquite Arts Center.

"This modified program will allow the City to honor the fallen with a meaningful and safe ceremony. We will have only a few select participants, and we ask the public to support our efforts by not attempting to visit Freedom Park during the program but choose a time later in the day to reflect on the meaning of the day in a safe manner," said Mesquite Fire Chief Mark Kerby.

The 9/11 program will include remarks by Mayor Bruce Archer, the reading of both the Police and Firefighter Prayer, and a smaller assembly of the color guard as well as pipe and drum.

In 2011, the Mesquite Fire Department was entrusted with a historic piece of steel from one of the Twin Towers destroyed on 9/11. The 15-foot long, 575-pound twisted beam is the centerpiece of Mesquite Freedom Park.

With the support of the local community, the City of Mesquite created an outdoor place of gathering, reflection and celebration of freedom on the North Lawn of the Mesquite Arts Center. A park dedication ceremony was held on September 11, 2016, as the country marked the 15th anniversary of 9/11.

Grapevine

The Grapevine Fire Department will also host a virtual 9/11 memorial ceremony beginning at 7:40 a.m.

Due to COVID-19 restrictions and in the best interest of safety, this abbreviated ceremony will be live-streamed on Grapevine’s Facebook page and on the City of Grapevine YouTube channel.

Click here for a link to watch.

Freedom Day 2020

Volunteers are planning to rally together in the name of equity and justice on Friday for the 19th annual Freedom Day.

The Communities Foundation of Texas has held the yearly event for the observance of the 9/11 attacks. Friday is also the federally-recognized 'National Day of Service and Remembrance.'

CFT will be uniting volunteers in virtual, remote and physically distanced projects to honor 9/11 victims, first responders, military and veterans who serve the North Texas community.

Click here for more information.