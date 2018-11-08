An 86-year-old man is speaking out after he was attacked at a McDonald's in North Fort Worth. No matter the age, he said he's never the kind to back down. He told NBC 5 how he fought back and why he thinks it's so important the suspect be caught, Thursday, November 8, 2018.

An 86-year-old man is speaking out after he was attacked at a McDonald's in North Fort Worth. No matter the age, he said he's never the kind to back down. He told NBC5 how he fought back and why he thinks it's so important the suspect be caught.

Bill Savidge is a storyteller. He’s working on his second novel.

"Well I'm down to the last 20 pages on this," Savidge said.

Every day, he writes at the McDonald's at Meacham Blvd. and I-35 over a cup of coffee.

"I'm doing what a detective does, make charts and figure out how in the hell does this thing end?" Savidge said.

Then around 11:00 a.m. Wednesday, his story line took a twist.

“I heard this commotion,” Savidge said. "I turned around and looked back, there was this big tall six-foot guy, bald headed, tattooed face, had a verbal confrontation with the manager."

Savidge waited for things to calm down, then went to get a refill.

"He turned around and got in my face and said what are you here for, you want some of this too?" Savidge recalled. "I said what are you trying to do, pick a fight with an 86-year-old? He said I don't care if you're 106 and that's when he tried to punch me."

Savidge got his hands up to block the punch, then stepped in for a bear hug so the guy couldn't hit him again.

"I was still on my feet and I wasn't getting hurt,” said Savidge. “Well that really made him mad because then he finally had enough leverage, he picked me up sort of and threw me against this big wooden container they put trays on, trash container."

Fort Worth police are now looking for the suspect on charges of elder assault.

"Well I want him prosecuted,” Savidge said. “If he'd had a knife or a gun he could have killed people and he would have, I'm sure."

For now, he's grateful he was able walk away, to write his own ending.

Anyone with information on the suspect should call Fort Worth Police at 817-392-4222.