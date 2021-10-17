85-Year-Old Critical Missing Dallas Woman Found Safe: Police

A missing 85-year-old woman who was last seen on Saturday has been found safe.
According to the Dallas Police Department, Katie Anderson was found on Sunday shortly before 10 a.m.
She was last seen in the 1800 block of East Lakeview Drive at approximately 2:30 p.m.
Police said Anderson is elderly and has been diagnosed with dementia. She was described as a 85-year-old white female with grey hair and hazel eyes. She is about 5'8″ and weighs approximately 180 pounds.
Anderson was last seen wearing red pajamas and blue shoes, police said.