85-Year-Old Man Missing From Dallas

Dallas police are asking for the public's help in finding an 85-year-old man who was last seen Saturday morning.

Jose Gonzalez was last seen about 11:30 a.m. walking in the 100 block of W. Montana Avenue. He may need assistance.

He is described as a 5-foot-tall Hispanic man with brown eyes and black/gray hair, police said. He was last seen wearing a gray shirt with an orange collar, dark colored jeans, brown shoes and a white ball cap.

Anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked to call 911 or Dallas Police Department at 214-671-4268.