Barbara Littierre was reported missing Friday in Fort Worth, police say. (Published Nov. 2, 2019)

An 84-year-old woman reported missing Friday has been found safe, police in Fort Worth say.

According to police, Barbara Reeves Littierre was reported missing after 6 p.m. Friday at the Lindbergh Senior Living Facility in the 5600 block of Azle Avenue. Littierre has Alzheimer's and her health and safety may be at risk, police said at the time.

In a Facebook post, police said Littierre was located and is safe.