82-Year-Old Fires Gunshot Near Officers She Mistook for Car Burglars: DPD

An 82-year-old woman fired a shot near police officers she said she mistook for someone trying to break into her car in Pleasant Grove Saturday morning, police say.

The incident happend in the 9700 block of Oak Gate Lane before 6 a.m. Saturday, Dallas police said.

Police said officers first responded to a disturbance call from a different woman whose ex-boyfriend was harassing her at a resident in the 9600 block of Dale Glade Drive at about 5:18 a.m.

Officers found the man sitting in a parked vehicle in front of the residence, but when authorities attempted a traffic stop, the man sped away, police said. Officers opted not to pursue the vehicle.

Later, officers located the man on foot in an alleyway on Oak Gate Lane and attempted to arrest him, at which point he resisted arrest, police said.

While the struggled was going on in between two residences, police said the 82-year-old woman told them she thought someone was trying to break into her vehicle, so she went to the front door of her home and yelled at them to get off her car.

When the struggle did not stop, police said the woman, unaware that officers were involved, fired a gunshot.

The officers then took cover and ordered the woman to drop her weapon, police said. The woman complied with officers orders.

There were no injuries as a result of the gunshot, police said.

The man officers had been pursuing was taken into custody and charged with a parole violation, evading arrest and possession of narcotics, police said.

The woman was taken to police headquarters, interviewed by detectives and released, police said. The incident will be referred to a Dallas County grand jury as a deadly conduct offense, police said.