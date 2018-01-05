82-Year-Old Woman Killed in Fire in Weatherford - NBC 5 Dallas-Fort Worth
82-Year-Old Woman Killed in Fire in Weatherford

By Eline de Bruijn

Published at 9:29 AM CST on Jan 5, 2018

    An 82-year-old woman was killed early Friday morning after her Weatherford home caught fire. Parker County officials believe the fire started from a space heater or wood burning stove.

    Firefighters responded about 3:22 a.m. to the 100 block of Bellenger Lane after a passerby reported the flames.

    Fire crews entered the home, which was still ablaze, and found the woman. The woman, who lived alone, died at the scene.

    Officials are looking into the possibility that the fire was caused by a wood burning stove or a space heater.

