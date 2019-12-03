82-Year-Old Woman Dies in Fort Worth House Fire

An 82-year-old woman has died after being pulled from her burning Fort Worth home Monday night, authorities say. (Published 29 minutes ago)

Fort Worth firefighters were called about 7 p.m. to the house in the 500 block of West Felix Street. While crews began to extinguish the flames, they learned a person was trapped in the rear of the home, according to a Facebook post by the Fort Worth Fire Department.

Crews quickly searched the home and found a woman, later identified by medical examiner records as Lily Beck. She was transported to a nearby hospital where she died, records showed.

No other injuries were reported.

The cause of the fire is under investigation, the post said.