82-Year-Old Votes for First Time, Hopes to Inspire Others

A number of first-time voters will be casting their ballot on Tuesday. One North Texas woman hopes to show others that it is never too late to make your voice count, Sunday, November 4, 2018.

Data firm Target Smart found the number of first-time voters under 30-years-old in Texas exceeds the total number of first-time voters in any other state.

One North Texas woman hopes to show others that it is never too late to make your voice count.

Gracie Lou Phillips has dedicated her life to family.

“She’s a wonderful woman,” said granddaughter Leslie Rene Moore.

Phillips is known for instilling love of family and of country.

“Proud American. Proud woman,” said Moore and granddaughter Michelle Phillips.

But there is something she has never done in her 82 years of life.

Vote.

“Her priority through life was her family,” said Moore.

Her granddaughters say a busy family life at an early age and misconceptions about voting kept Phillips away.

Until now.

“She finally registered to vote for the first time in her life,” said Phillips. “She kept telling everybody ‘I’m voting. I’m going to vote this year and my vote counts.’”

They say political vitriol drove the great-grandmother to vote in Grand Prairie on Thursday, despite transitioning into hospice care.

“My aunt took her with her portable oxygen tank,” she said. “Poll people were very kind. They met her out at her car.”

Phillips’ proud moment was captured on video where she is seen holding an ‘I voted today’ sticker, reading each word out loud.

“To have someone literally need oxygen to breathe, pure tank of oxygen to breathe, put it in her car and ask to go on what may very well be the last week of her life, that shows the dedication and priority that people need to look at,” said Phillips.

Gracie Lou Phillips is now surrounded by family.

They hope her deed inspires others come Tuesday.

“To know that her voice is going to be heard forever is really exciting for us and we’re really proud of her,” said Moore.