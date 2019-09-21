An 82-year-old Richardson resident has died as a result of a house fire early Saturday morning, officials say.

According to a city spokesman, the fire was reported at 5:07 a.m. at a two-story home along the 300 block of Fall Creek Drive. It took firefighters about an hour to bring the flames under control, the spokesman said.

The person inside the home, described by the spokesman as being 82 years old, was believed to have been alone at the time of the fire.

The identity of the deceased has not been released.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.