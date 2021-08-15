81 Arrested, Dozens Cited in Two-Day Crackdown on Street Stunts in Dallas

Dallas police arrested 81 people and cited 43 others in a two-day crackdown on street takeover events across the city, the department announced Sunday.

On Friday and Saturday, the department's Street Racing Task Force responded to 11 takeovers, in which large groups show up and block an intersection so vehicles can do street stunts.

In all, 81 people ranging from 17 to 43 years old were arrested, 16 spectators were cited, 27 other citations were handed out, seven guns were seized and 35 vehicles were towed, police said.

The bulk of the arrests were on charges of spectating.

The Dallas Police Department has been trying to crack down on instances of street racing and stunts. In July, officers issued 59 spectator citations and made 96 misdemeanor arrests related to racing and speeding activity, according to the department's crime statistics.

The most recent takeover events happened in neighborhoods across the city, and police said that spectators shot paintballs and fireworks at officers that responded.

At one takeover in the 4200 block of Parry Avenue, not far from Fair Park, officers arrested two people who fled from police after they were seen firing assault rifles into the air, police said.

Police said they confiscated the two assault rifles, which had an illegal lower receiver that converted them into a pistol, as well as a stolen gun that a spectator had.

At another takeover in the 1600 block of Prudential Drive in Stemmons Corridor, officers heard gunfire and saw people hiding between vehicles with an assault rifle and a handgun, police said.

The Street Racing Task Force had arrested one of the people four times in the last year, including on charges of aggravated robbery, deadly conduct, spectating and evading arrest.

The other takeover locations included Interstate 30 and North Cockrell Hill Road in west Oak Cliff, Inwood Road and Walnut Hill Lane in northwest Dallas, U.S. Highway 75 and Meadow Road in northeast Dallas, Olive Street and Nowitzki Way in Oak Lawn, Forest Avenue and Botham Jean Boulevard in South Dallas, Interstate 35E near Dallas Market Hall, West Northwest Highway and Technology Boulevard East in northwest Dallas, and Royal Lane at Harry Hines Boulevard and Inwood Road in northwest Dallas.

Fort Worth has also been dealing with the issue of street stunts.

On Aug. 6, officers responded to a planned reckless driving exhibition that was hosted by a street racing group. At least 60 people were arrested or cited on city ordinance violations and 29 vehicles were towed, police said.

In April, the Fort Worth City Council approved an ordinance that allows officers to cite bystanders at illegal street racing or stunt events for $500 and charge them with a misdemeanor.