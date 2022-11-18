800 North Texas Families Receive Thanksgiving Food Donations

Something good happened for 800 families who live in South Oak Cliff and southern Dallas County.

For the third year, Center Table Fall Harvest held a Thanksgiving food distribution event at the Mark Cuban Heroes Basketball Center.

The Texas-sized food boxes included a big turkey, potatoes, onions and sweet potatoes.

Rookie officers from the Dallas Police Department and members of DPD’s Community Engagement Unit volunteered to distribute the food, and DPD officers, dressed up as Black Panther and Star Lord from Guardians of the Galaxy, were on hand to greet guests.

Several families also received $50 grocery cards and $15 gas cards.

The event was presented by The Mark Cuban Foundation, The Dirk Nowitzki Foundation and The Heroes Foundation.