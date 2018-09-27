$800 Million Bond Would Expand JPS Health Network

Voters in Tarrant County are being asked to consider an $800 million bond that would finance a massive expansion of the county’s hospital system. (Published 2 hours ago)

Voters in Tarrant County are being asked to consider an $800 million bond that would finance a massive expansion of the county’s hospital system.

A Tarrant County Hospital District bond election – the first in 33 years – will appear on the November ballot. Last year, the district served 1.27 million patient encounters, according to the county.

If passed, the money raised from the selling of the bonds would be used to “acquire, construct, improve, equip or enlarge facilities of the Tarrant County Hospital District, operating as the JPS Health Network.”

There have already been five priorities identified:

- A new mental and behavioral health hospital

- A cancer center

- Four regional health centers

- A new inpatient tower

- An ambulatory surgery center

There are a handful of public meetings scheduled to help answer questions for Tarrant County residents. Each meeting is at 6 p.m.:

Thursday, Sept. 27 at Northeast Courthouse, 645 Grapevine Highway in Hurst.

Monday, Oct. 1 at Bethlehem Baptist Church, 1188 W Broad St. in Mansfield.

Wednesday, Oct. 3 at Southwest Subcourthouse, 6551 Granbury Road in Fort Worth.

The population of Tarrant County has increased by more than one million people since 1985, according to county officials, which was the year the last hospital district bond was approved. And it is estimated that the population will grow by another million people within the next 30 years.