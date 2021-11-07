8-Year-Old Killed, 3 Injured in Crash on IH-20 in Grand Prairie

The Grand Prairie Police Department is investigating a fatal crash that occurred on Saturday morning on IH-20 westbound at Belt Line Road.
According to police, at approximately 9:10 a.m., three vehicles traveling westbound on IH-20 collided when approaching slower traffic.
Police said the driver of an SUV was transported to a local hospital with minor injuries.
The driver of another SUV and an 8-year-old child were also transported to a local hospital, the police.
Local
The latest news from around North Texas.
The driver of the third vehicle, a passenger car, sustained minor injuries and was released at the scene.
According to police, the 8-year-old child later succumbed to the injuries and was pronounced dead at the hospital.
No charges are expected to be filed, police said.