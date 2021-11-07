8-Year-Old Killed, 3 Injured in Crash on IH-20 in Grand Prairie

The Grand Prairie Police Department is investigating a fatal crash that occurred on Saturday morning on IH-20 westbound at Belt Line Road.

According to police, at approximately 9:10 a.m., three vehicles traveling westbound on IH-20 collided when approaching slower traffic.

Police said the driver of an SUV was transported to a local hospital with minor injuries.

The driver of another SUV and an 8-year-old child were also transported to a local hospital, the police.

The driver of the third vehicle, a passenger car, sustained minor injuries and was released at the scene.

According to police, the 8-year-old child later succumbed to the injuries and was pronounced dead at the hospital.

No charges are expected to be filed, police said.