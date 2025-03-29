8 vehicles involved in crash at The Star in Frisco

Frisco Police are investigating a crash outside The Star in Frisco that happened Friday.

Police say they responded to a crash call right before 5 p.m. to 1 Cowboys Way in Frisco.

According to police, a total of 8 vehicles were involved, including the vehicle that caused the collisions.

Frisco Police say a driver hit the parked vehicles and the driver was taken to a local hospital. The driver's condition is unknown.

Police say they are not aware of any other injuries or if people were inside the vehicles.

When NBC 5 asked police if the driver was intoxicated, police said it was "under investigation."

