8 vehicles involved in crash at The Star in Frisco

By Dominga Gutierrez

NBCDFW.com

Frisco Police are investigating a crash outside The Star in Frisco that happened Friday.

Police say they responded to a crash call right before 5 p.m. to 1 Cowboys Way in Frisco.

According to police, a total of 8 vehicles were involved, including the vehicle that caused the collisions.

Frisco Police say a driver hit the parked vehicles and the driver was taken to a local hospital. The driver's condition is unknown.

Police say they are not aware of any other injuries or if people were inside the vehicles.

When NBC 5 asked police if the driver was intoxicated, police said it was "under investigation."

Check back and refresh this page for the latest update. As developments unfold, elements of this story may change.

