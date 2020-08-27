8 North Texas Cities Receive Local Park Grants Totaling Over $4.5 Million

The Texas Parks and Wildlife Commission approved over $15 million in 30 competitive local park grants, $4.5 million of which is headed to eight North Texas cities.
According to TPWC, the grants are meant to fund projects that "create and enhance outdoor recreational opportunities."
All grant-assisted sites must be dedicated as park land, properly maintained, and open to public, the TPWC said.
Here's the cities in the DFW Metroplex that received a grant, how much they received and what they received it for:
- Celina - Old Celina Park Signature Playground project
$150,000 small community grant
Proposed developments include a playground utilizing universal design.
- Cedar Hill - Virginia Weaver Park project
$750,000 non-urban outdoor grant
Proposed developments include a pool, splash pad, and site furnishings.
- Comanche - Swimming Pool Enhancements project
$150,000 small community grant
Proposed developments include swimming pool renovations and upgrades
- Duncanville - Armstrong Park Kidsville and Splash Park project
$749,805 non-urban outdoor grant
Proposed developments include an all-inclusive playground, splash pad, picnic facilities, site furnishings and a shade structure
- Fort Worth - Fort Worth Nature and Refuge project
$150,000 urban outdoor grant
Proposed developments include native landscaping, habitat restoration, interpretive signage, picnic facilities, site furnishings, restrooms, trails, a parking lot and a marshland boardwalk
- Haltom City - Broadway Park project
$750,000 non-urban outdoor grant
Proposed developments include a playground, splash pad, native landscaping, basketball court, interpretive signage, picnic facilities, pavilion, sports seating and viewing areas, site furnishings, restrooms, trails, a parking lot and an open lawn area for general play
- Mabank - Mabanks Veteran Memorial Park project
$141,266 small community grant
Proposed developments include an inclusive playground, exercise equipment, native landscaping, picnic facilities, tactile experience panels, maze, sign language and Braille signage, and other sports courts
- The Colony - West Shore Park project
$400,000 non-urban outdoor grant
Proposed developments include a playground, native landscaping, habitat restoration, interpretive signage, picnic facilities, kayak launch, pavilion, site furnishings, shade structure, trails, a parking lot, pollinator habitats and an open lawn area for general play
For more information about the local park grants program, you can visit the TPWC website here.