8 Hospitalized After Major Crash in Kaufman County: Texas DPS

Eight people are hospitalized after a major crash involving three vehicles in Kaufman County Saturday night, authorities say.

The crash happened at about 6 p.m. on Interstate 20 near Farm-to-Market Road 429 in Terrell, according to the Texas Department of Public Safety.

Our redesigned local news and weather app is live! Download it for Apple or Android— and sign up for alerts.

Authorities said the initial investigation revealed that a pickup truck rear-ended a Kia Optima, which caused the truck to go airborne and strike a Chevy Equinox on its way down.

All four people in the pickup truck were taken to Baylor University Medical Center in Dallas, including one in critical condition, according to Texas DPS.

There were also four people in the Optima, one of whom was taken to UT Health Tyler, while the other three were taken to Methodist Dallas Medical Center, including one in critical condition.

None of the three people in the Equinox were injured.

The ages of those injured were not made available Saturday night.