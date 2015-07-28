8 Can’t Miss Musicals

The following content is created in consultation with Dallas Summer Musicals. It does not reflect the work or opinions of NBC DFW's editorial staff. To learn more about Dallas Summer Musicals, visit Dallassummermusicals.org.

When it comes to world-class, award-winning theatre, it’s never too early to reserve your tickets for the upcoming season.

That’s why Dallas Summer Musicals (DSM) -- the preeminent non-profit presenter of Broadway theatre in North Texas, and the second oldest summer theatre organization in the United States -- makes it easier than ever to experience the best of Broadway, right here in Dallas. In addition to bringing you another season of acclaimed musicals, from classics like the Sound of Music to contemporary favorites like Wicked, DSM keeps all the entertainment affordable by offering seven-show ticket packages starting at just $134. Or add on Wicked to your subscription for an eight-show package starting at $174.

Whatever you choose, you’ll be sure to experience the Best of Broadway throughout the 2015-2016 season. To get you started, let’s take a closer look at the upcoming season's lineup.

The Sound of Music, November 3–22, 2015

Celebrate the 50th anniversary of the Sound of Music with the beloved Von Trapp Family as they sing their way through the Austrian Alps. This brand-new production features the acclaimed work of Tony Award-winning director Jack O’Brien and brings you the same thrilling Tony, Grammy and Academy Award-winning score.

ELF The Musical, December 8-20, 2015

Already a modern Christmas classic, ELF tells the hilarious and heart-warming tale of Buddy, an accident prone orphan turned elf who leaves Santa’s workshop in search of his real dad in New York City. Your whole family will laugh and sing along as Buddy discovers himself and saves Christmas too!

The Bridges of Madison County, February 2-14, 2016

What better way to build up for Valentine’s Day than by watching The Bridges of Madison County? This stunning new production features gorgeous, soulful music by Tony Award-winning composer Jason Robert Brown, while a fantastic cast brings this best-selling book to life.

Disney’s The Little Mermaid, March 11-27, 2016

Who wasn’t obsessed with this fun-filled and hauntingly beautiful musical growing up? Share the Disney classic with your kids, who will no doubt be just as enchanted by Ariel — a mermaid who longs to be human so she can marry her prince — her under-the-sea adventures and a score by eight-time Academy Award winner Alan Menken.

Wicked, April 20-May 22, 2016

Wicked is less musical and more phenomenon, winning over 100 international awards, including a Grammy and three Tony Awards. The blockbuster is back by popular demand in 2016, so grab a ticket and get the untold backstory on those two witches of Oz, one “good,” the other “wicked.”

Ragtime, May 24-June 5, 2016

The 13 time Tony Award nominated musical returns to the road next spring. Produced by the team who recently brought you The Addams Family, Spamalot and Rock of Ages, Ragtime is a timeless celebration of life that focuses on the stories of an upper-class wife, a determined Jewish immigrant and a daring young Harlem musician as they fight for a brighter tomorrow in turn-of-the-century New York.

Bullets Over Broadway, June 14-26, 2016

Enter the madcap world of Woody Allen in his claimed musical comedy Bullets Over Broadway, a story of a young playwright who, in a desperate need of financial backing for his next show, accepts an offer he can’t refuse from a mobster looking to please his showgirl girlfriend.

42nd Street, June 28-July 10, 2016

The quintessential backstage musical comedy classic, 42nd Street tells the tale of Peggy Sawyer, a young starry-eyed dancer who becomes an unlikely Broadway star. You’ll love the music, which includes some of the greatest songs ever written, such as “We’re In The Money,” “Lullaby of Broadway,” “Shuffle Off To Buffalo,” “Dames,” “I Only Have Eyes For You” and of course “42nd Street.”

Click here to purchase your season tickets to enjoy the best Broadway shows.