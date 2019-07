More than a dozen construction workers were rescued Monday morning after a roof collapsed on a building near downtown Houston. (Published 41 minutes ago)

More than a dozen construction workers were rescued Monday morning after a roof collapsed on a building near downtown Houston.

The collapse happened on the top floor of a hotel under construction, firefighters said.

KPRC-TV reported that of the 15 rescued, a total of eight construction workers were hospitalized. The severity of their injuries was not immediately clear.

Check back and refresh this page for the latest updates on this developing story.

$9.8M Mansion is Built on Highest Point of North Texas