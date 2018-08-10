Several North Texas high schools are among the best in the state according to a new poll by school research website Niche.

The 2019 rankings are based on everything from state test scores to graduation rates.

North Texas is home to 8 of the top 20 high schools in the listing.

Those schools are in Dallas, Irving, Frisco, Highland Park, Plano, and Coppell.

The schools were ranked as the following:

2. School of Science and Engineering

3. School for the Talented & Gifted

6. Carroll Senior High School

10. Irving's Uplift North Hills Preparatory Upper School

11. Liberty High School in Frisco

12. Highland Park High School

16. Plano West Senior High School

18. Coppell High School