8 Out of Top 20 High Schools in the State Are in North Texas
8 Out of Top 20 High Schools in the State Are in North Texas

By Eline de Bruijn

Published 44 minutes ago

    Several North Texas high schools are among the best in the state according to a new poll by school research website Niche.

    The 2019 rankings are based on everything from state test scores to graduation rates.

    North Texas is home to 8 of the top 20 high schools in the listing.

    Those schools are in Dallas, Irving, Frisco, Highland Park, Plano, and Coppell.

    The schools were ranked as the following:

    2. School of Science and Engineering

    3. School for the Talented & Gifted

    6. Carroll Senior High School

    10. Irving's Uplift North Hills Preparatory Upper School

    11. Liberty High School in Frisco

    12. Highland Park High School

    16. Plano West Senior High School

    18. Coppell High School

