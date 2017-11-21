Firefighters say eight families have been forced from their homes after a fire tore through their Irving apartment building early Tuesday morning. (Published 41 minutes ago)

Firefighters say eight families have been forced from their homes after a fire tore through their Irving apartment building early Tuesday morning.

Firefighters were called at about 1 a.m. to the Sedona Park Apartments on West Northgate Drive and found smoke billowing from the roof of the building.

Crews made quick work of the fire, which they believed was sparked on the third floor of the building.

A total of 12 units were affected by the fire. Despite the damage, no one was hurt, an Irving fire spokesman said.

The American Red Cross was dispatched to assist the displaced residents.

The cause of the fire was under investigation.

