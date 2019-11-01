79-Year-Old Woman Killed in Drive-By Shooting While Sitting in Her Dallas Home: Police - NBC 5 Dallas-Fort Worth
79-Year-Old Woman Killed in Drive-By Shooting While Sitting in Her Dallas Home: Police

No suspects have been identified.

By Eline de Bruijn

Published 2 hours ago

    Raw: Woman Fatally Shot While Sitting in Her Home

    A 79-year-old woman was fatally shot while sitting in her home Thursday night in Dallas, police said.

    Dallas police responded about 10:52 p.m. to the 3700 block of Meyers Street where they found the woman, identified as Gloria Roque, struck by gunfire, police said.

    She was transported to the hospital where she later died.

    No suspects have been identified. Anyone with information is asked to call John Valdez at 214-283-4828 or email at john.valdez@dallascityhall.com.

    Tipsters can remain anonymous by calling CrimeStoppers at 214-373-8477. Information leading to the arrest and indictment for this felony offense and other felony offenses can be eligible for a reward up to $5,000.

