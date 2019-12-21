Arlington

78-Year-Old Woman Arrested After Showing Gun at AT&T Store: Arlington Police

Nelda Bell was still at the store when officers arrived, and was taken into custody

By Claire Cardona

Arlington Police Cruiser
NBC 5 News

A 78-year-old woman was arrested after police say she brandished a gun and demanded property at an Arlington AT&T store.

Officers responded Friday to the store in the 4200 block of West Green Oaks Boulevard, near Pleasant Ridge Road, where the woman was inside displaying a gun, police said.

Nelda Bell was still at the store when officers arrived, and was taken into custody. She was charged with attempted aggravated robbery, police said.

No injuries were reported.

Police said Bell was a "disgruntled customer."

