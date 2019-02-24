78-Year-Old Man Dies in House Fire

The McKinney Fire Department said a 78-year-old man died Sunday in a house fire, Sunday, February 24, 2019.

Firefighters were called to the home in the 1100 block of Rockwall Street at 2:30 p.m. Sunday.

Once firefighters arrived, fire had completely consumed the home.

Firefighters were told the man was inside the home, and they immediately started working to rescue him, but unfortunately the man did not survive.

Investigators are still working to figure out what started the fire.