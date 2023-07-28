77-year-old woman killed after ‘numerous' gunshots fired into Fort Worth home, police say

Police in Fort Worth are investigating the death of a 77-year-old woman who was shot and killed in her home.

The victim killed in the shooting Friday has been identified by a family member and the Tarrant County Medical Examiner’s Office as 77-year-old Ora Griffin.

According to the Fort Worth Police Department, officers responded to the 1400 block of Carol Oaks Lane early Friday morning. Once officers arrived, they found Griffin with gunshot wounds inside her home. She was pronounced dead at 6:18 a.m., the Tarrant County Medical Examiner’s Office reports.

Police said detectives have determined either one or more suspects fired numerous gunshots into Griffin’s home and fled the scene. No other details were immediately available Friday.

Terrence Lawson lives in the same apartment complex and told NBC 5, he didn’t know Griffin on a personal level but saw her walking her dog often.

“I used to see her every morning. About the time I go to work, she would be outside,” Lawson said. “I’m shocked. I mean, it’s scary. I mean, it could have been me and my apartment.”

Lawson said news of the shooting spread quickly amongst neighbors Friday.

“Disgusted, you know? Disappointed,” he said. “It makes no sense trying to turn 2024 into the wild, wild west again. This isn’t 1800s Texas, this is 2023. It makes no sense.”

Investigators remained on the scene for several hours Friday. David Dombrowski lives in the complex next door and walked past Griffin’s home, initially unclear what was happening.

“I had seen about three or four fire trucks. They had, I guess, a SUV and a caution tape around everything. I was thinking it was an apartment fire,” Dombrowski said. “I wouldn’t have ever thought someone got killed. That just blows me away.”

No arrests have been made as of this writing.