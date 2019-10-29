76-Year-Old Man Missing in Red Oak

The Red Oak Police Department is searching for Lloyd Dubose, 76, after a missing senior alert was issued by the Texas Silver Alert Network.

Dubose is a black male diagnosed with a cognitive impairment. He takes medication for dementia and diabetes. He is bald, 5'11", weighs 196 pounds, and has a black and gray mustache and brown eyes. He was last seen wearing a gray sweat suit.

Dubose's wife said that he was last seen on Oct. 28 at 9:30 a.m. at the Exxon gas station located at 100 block of Harris Avenue in Red Oak. He was driving a black, 2010 Ford F-150 with Texas license plate BB78172.

According to his wife, Dubose was following her in another vehicle, but she lost sight of him after leaving the gas station. Dubose was supposed to follow her to a business in Cedar Hill, but he failed to arrive.

Dubose's wife said that family members searched the roadways between Red Oak and Cedar Hill for several hours before contacting the Red Oak Police Department. Dubose also accidentally left his cell phone at his residence when before leaving that morning, his wife said.

Law enforcement officials believe Dubose's disappearance poses a credible threat to his own health and safety.

If you have any information regarding Lloyd Dubose, contact the Red Oak Police Department at 972-617-7632.