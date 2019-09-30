Seventy-five residents at a Frisco apartment complex are displaced after a two-alarm structure fire on Sunday morning.
The Frisco Fire Department responded to a reported structure fire in the 9300 block of Wade Boulevard at 11:18 a.m.
Firefighters said that when they arrived, they found smoke showing from a 3-story apartment building. Crews then began fighting the fire and evacuating residents.
A second alarm was declared at 11:30 a.m., and the fire was put out by 12 p.m.
Twenty-four apartment units were affected by the fire. American Red Cross, in conjunction with property management, assisted the 75 displaced residents.
No civilian or firefighter injuries were reported.
The cause of the fire remains under investigation.