Seventy-five residents at a Frisco apartment complex are displaced after a two-alarm structure fire on Sunday morning.

The Frisco Fire Department responded to a reported structure fire in the 9300 block of Wade Boulevard at 11:18 a.m.

Firefighters said that when they arrived, they found smoke showing from a 3-story apartment building. Crews then began fighting the fire and evacuating residents.

A second alarm was declared at 11:30 a.m., and the fire was put out by 12 p.m.

Gas Station Workers Arrested After Brutally Beating 2 Women

Surveillance video was released Thursday from inside a Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania gas station where two women were beaten last Friday during a fight, leading to charges being filed against three men. The video appears to show one of the women knocking down a display inside the store and several men grabbing her before her sister comes into view and fighting continues. (Published Friday, Sept. 27, 2019)

Twenty-four apartment units were affected by the fire. American Red Cross, in conjunction with property management, assisted the 75 displaced residents.

No civilian or firefighter injuries were reported.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.