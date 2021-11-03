74-Year-Old Arlington Man Charged With Fatally Shooting Female Relative: Police

A woman is dead and a man is in police custody after a shooting in Arlington on Tuesday, police said.

According to the Arlington Police Department, officers responded to a reported shooting in the 2100 block of Lake Country Drive at approximately 9:43 a.m.

Police said when officers arrived at the scene, they found a 31-year-old female lying on the ground with an apparent gunshot wound.

She was transported to a local hospital where she was later pronounced dead, police said.

According to police, the suspected shooter, 74-year-old George Dale Heimann, was still at the scene when officers arrived.

He was taken into custody without incident and charged with one count of murder, police said.

Police said investigators believe Heimann and the victim, who are family members, got into a verbal argument just prior to the shooting.

Officers recovered a firearm from the scene that was booked into evidence.

According to police, the case is still under investigation.