To help make sure you stay informed on the most shared and talked about stories across North Texas, each Saturday and Sunday we'll revisit 5 stories from the previous week and capsulize them in this digest with the most recent updates.

In our 5+5 format, we published the first 5 on Saturday morning, while you can find the second five below.

Fort Worth Man Arrested, Charged With Murder in Shooting Death of Ole Miss Student

A college student from Fort Worth has been arrested in Mississippi and charged with murder in connection with the death of a 21-year-old female Ole Miss student. Click here to read more about this story.

Driver Smashes Truck With Hatchet After Crash: Police

Arlington police are investigating a road rage attack where a driver smashed the windows of a truck with a hatchet. Click here to read more about this story.

Top 24 Storylines for Dallas Cowboys Training Camp

Dallas Cowboys training camp opens Saturday and NBC 5 Sports will be in Oxnard, California throughout. In the meantime, NBC 5's Pat Doney put together 24 things to watch for when the Cowboys hit the field for the first time this season. Click here to read more about this story.

North Texas Teachers to Get Between $1,300 to $5,000 Raises

The new school year will bring bigger paychecks for school teachers all across North Texas. Click here to read more about this story.

'I Honestly Wasn't Supposed to Live'; How Almost Dying Strengthened Grand Prairie Man's Faith

It's been almost six years since Corey Dooley was shot multiple times in an act of domestic violence. He flatlined on the operating table and was brought back to life. He shares how facing death has strengthened his faith and how he now dedicates his life to serving and representing God. Click here to read more about this story.

