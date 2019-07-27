To help make sure you stay informed on the most shared and talked about stories across North Texas, each Saturday and Sunday we'll revisit 5 stories from the previous week and capsulize them in this digest with the most recent updates.

In our 5+5 format, we'll publish the first 5 on Saturday morning and the second 5 on Sunday.

Bodycam Video Shows Fort Worth Officers Under Fire During SWAT, Hostage Call

Bodycam video released by the Fort Worth Police Department Wednesday shows police officers under fire as they respond to a call about an armed man holding people, including children, hostage. To read more about this story, click here.

Texas Leads Nation in Construction Crane Deaths, But Does Nothing to Prevent Them

Inside the security of her own home, Kiersten Smith had every reason to feel safe on that summer day - from the approaching storm, from the perils of a booming city, and certainly from the gigantic construction crane that hovered above her. To read more about this story, click here.

More Couples Speak Out After Wedding Venue Abruptly Closes

More couples are contacting NBC 5 after word their wedding venue is shutting down. NBC 5 Responds takes a closer look into the company's financial problems. To read more about this story, click here.

Man Spotted on Motorized Scooter in Rush-Hour Traffic

A commute to work turned into a video gone viral. NBC 5 spoke the man whose dash-cam captured a man on a bird scooter in the middle of rush hour traffic. To read more about this story, click here.

3D Sculptures Help Families Cope With Cancer Journey

As Aaron and Melissa Fletcher continue on a cancer journey, they receive the opportunity to create special artwork that will last a lifetime. To read more about this story, click here.

