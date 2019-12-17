72-Year-Old Woman Struck, Killed by Driver Charged With Intoxication Manslaughter

The victim of an intoxication manslaughter accident in Dallas Tuesday is 72-year-old Nancy Jo Dennington.

The woman’s address on Cole Avenue is just blocks from the crash scene on Avondale Road between Fitzhugh and Turtle Creek Boulevard.

Police said Dennington was walking on the narrow sidewalk along Avondale when she was hit by an Audi sedan that also knocked over a light pole.

Light pole was knocked over at scene of fatal accident around 11am at 4500 Avondale in Dallas where a pedestrian was killed. Police say driver was accused of intoxication manslaughter. No names released yet. @NBCDFW #NBCDFWNow pic.twitter.com/UAJbwKU9Iy — Ken Kalthoff (@KenKalthoffNBC5) December 17, 2019

Several young men working at a home above the wall beside Avondale rushed to help the victim.

Alex Browning said he was the first one there.

“My friends helped me get over the wall, and we saw the lady laid out. So we jumped over. A couple other people came by. We tried to help, threw our jackets on her and waited until the ambulance came,” Browning said.

Co-worker Isiah Robinson helped Browning.

“He yelled to get blankets, and I threw a blanket. We did as much as we could. We called 911,” Robinson said.

Wrecker on scene to remove Audi A-6 involved in an 11am intoxication manslaughter crash on Avondale in Dallas. @NBCDFW #NBCDFWNow pic.twitter.com/AaAgWvrHEe — Ken Kalthoff (@KenKalthoffNBC5) December 17, 2019

They were emotional after watching the victim’s final moments alive.

“She was for a bit, until the ambulance came. She had a couple more minutes to live,” Browning said.

Police said the victim was transported by a Highland Park ambulance to Parkland Hospital where she was pronounced dead.

The witnesses said the suspect who caused the accident did nothing to help.

“No, no. He was actually very intoxicated. He stepped out of the vehicle. Just stood there for a while,” Browning said.

Scene of fatal accident at 4500!Avondale in Dallas where a pedestrian was killed on the sidewalk. Driver charged with DUI. No names available yet. @NBCDFW #NBCDFWNow pic.twitter.com/7d5ivvD3HU — Ken Kalthoff (@KenKalthoffNBC5) December 17, 2019

The section of Avondale Road where the wreck occurred has three lanes of traffic where cars move fast with a narrow sidewalk with walls.

The witnesses said there were no skid marks and the victim may never have known what was coming from behind as she walked along the road.

“To see that happen, who would want that around the holidays, to a mother, a grandma, or anyone,” Robinson said.

Police said the driver of the Audi was a 30-year-old man who was taken to jail. His name and details of the intoxication manslaughter charges being filed against him were not released Tuesday evening.