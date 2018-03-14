The SPCA of Texas and Van Zandt County authorities rescued 72 animals from cruel conditions in an alleged puppy mill in Canton, Texas on Wednesday. (March 14, 2018).

The SPCA of Texas, along local law enforcement, coordinated a major rescue mission Wednesday at an alleged puppy mill in Van Zandt County.

In a post on their Facebook page, the SPCA said they rescued 60 dogs and puppies alive from a home in Canton, where they were living in feces-filled crates with no access to food or water.

"In one room, several nursing mothers with litters of puppies were found confined in small, plastic and wire crates in a closet," read the SPCA's post.

Unfortunately, their crew also discovered 12 animals deceased, including one adult dog and eleven puppies, that had been individually wrapped in plastic bags and stuck in the kitchen freezer, according to the SPCA.

The animal owner told Van Zandt County Sheriff investigators they were selling the dogs for profit, said the SPCA.

All large scale breeders in Texas are required by law to be licensed, and at this time, it's still unclear if this owner had a license.

A custody hearing for the animals will be held at the end of March in Van Zandt County.