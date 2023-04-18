7 Years After Missy Bevers Murder, Neighbors Keep Her Memory Alive as Search for Her Killer Continues

In Midlothian, another year marks another occasion to remember.

Tuesday night, a small crowd gathered in Kimmel Park at a newly planted tree with a simple marker reading, “In loving memory of Missy Bevers.”

It was April 18, 2016, when Missy Bevers, a 45-year-old wife and mother of three, was found dead inside Midlothian's Creekside Church shortly after arriving to teach an early morning fitness class.

Police say she was murdered. But years later, no arrests have been made.

The investigation remains focused on surveillance video showing a person walking inside the church shortly before Bevers arrived. The person was dressed in what appeared to be police tactical gear and holding what look like a hammer. His, or her, distinct gait has long captured the attention of both police and the public.

NBC 5 News

“Justice needs to be served. And people come together for all kinds of things, and this is one of the best ones they can come together to fight for,” said Renae Rodden, a former coworker of Bevers.

Rodden started a podcast about the case with Crystal Lawson called "True Crime Broads." Their intention has always been to keep people talking about the need for answers and closure for her family.

She said their listeners raised money for a tree to be planted in her memory in just one day’s time.

"It's bittersweet to honor her, but at the same time, it's frustrating that another year has passed and it hasn't been solved. And I don't blame anybody for that. It's just frustrating,” Rodden said.

Still, those who’ve followed the case hold onto hope.

Cody McKinney, a Midlothian native and former investigator on Bevers’, was there as the group prayed for closure.

"We would get hundreds of tips throughout the week and then as we got closer to the anniversary date we would just be inundated with more and more tips from all over the country,” he said.

Though McKinney said there’s frustration over the number of years that have passed without an arrest, he remains confident Midlothian Police will find the person responsible.

“We need to get this thing solved. The only way it’ll happen is with law enforcement and the community working together,” he said.

Ellis County Crimestoppers has said the reward for a tip leading to an arrest now sits at $150,000.

Police are asking anyone with information to call Ellis County Crime Stoppers at 972-937-7297 (PAYS) or the Midlothian Police Department Criminal Investigation Division at 972-775-7634.