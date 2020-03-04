7-Year-Old Boy Killed in Hit-and-Run

A 7-year-old boy died after he was struck by a hit-and-run driver Tuesday night in Fort Worth, police said.

The boy has been identified as Nelson Morales, according to the Tarrant County Medical Examiner's Office.

Fort Worth officers responded at about 10:19 p.m. to the 3200 block of Comanche Street, police said. The child was in the street and was struck by the unknown vehicle, police said.

The driver fled the scene.

The child was transported to a local hospital where he later died.