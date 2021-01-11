7 ‘Mega Mobile Markets' in Tarrant County This Week, Hosted by Tarrant Area Food Bank

Many people in North Texas are having trouble putting food on the table during these rough times. But the Tarrant Area Food Bank hopes to change that this week.

The organization will host seven different Mega Mobile Food Markets this week, where all residents of the Tarrant area community who are in need of food assistance, and anyone whose access to nutritious food has been affected by the COVID-19 pandemic.

Here's a list of the seven different food drives that will be hosted this week.

1/12/2021 (Tuesday), 10:30 am to 12:30 pm- Antioch Missionary Baptist Church- 1063 E Rosedale St, Fort Worth, TX 76104

1/12/2021 (Tuesday), 4:30 to 6:30 pm- Southcliff Church- 4100 SW Loop 820, Fort Worth, TX 76109

1/13/2021 (Wednesday), 3:00 to 6:00 pm- Great Commission Church- 7700 McCart Ave, Fort Worth, TX 76109

1/14/2021 (Thursday), 9:00 am- Harvesting in Mansfield- 150 S 6th Ave, Mansfield, TX 76063

1/14/2021 (Thursday), 3:00 to 6:00 pm- Mercy Culture Church- 1701 Oakhurst Scenic Dr, Fort Worth, TX 76111

1/15/2021 (Friday), 10:00 am to 1:00 pm- Herman Clark Stadium- 5201 CA Roberson Blvd, Fort Worth, TX 76119

1/16/2021 (Saturday) 10:00 am to 1:00 pm- Birdville ISD Plaza- 6321 Boulevard 26, Haltom City, TX 76117

Tarrant Area Food Bank is still seeking volunteers to assist with registration, traffic control and food distribution at Friday's Mega Mobile Market at Herman Clark Stadium. Sign up to volunteer at tafb.galaxydigital.com.

The Mega Mobile Market held at Herman Clark Stadium this past Friday was able to feed 2,514 families.