7-Eleven, Texas Rangers Baseball Foundation Provide Free Meals to Dallas Students and Families

7-Eleven, Inc. is sponsoring the Texas Rangers Baseball Foundation's to-go lunch distributions by providing 2,400 bottles of 7-Select water and a $20,000 cash donation to provide food insecurity relief to the Dallas community.

The Foundation will be distributing 200-250 meals each day on Tuesdays and Fridays through Sept. 4.

The meals will be primarily distributed to children from adjacent neighborhoods to the Youth Academy.

The lunchtime pickup events are held at the Texas Rangers MLB Youth Academy at Mercy Street Sports Complex in Dallas.

"Food insecurity has become even more critical during the COVID-19 pandemic, with many children not having access to meals during the last few months of the school year or throughout the summer," Larry Hughes, Zone Vice President for 7-Eleven, said. "With the DISD school year starting up in the next few weeks, we hope these children and their families feel support by the Texas Rangers Baseball Foundation, 7-Eleven and other organizations in our local community. We are proud to be a part of this outreach initiative and provide assistance during this unprecedented time."

On Tuesdays, the Foundation will provide three to four days' worth of non-perishable food for families to take home. On Fridays, hot meals will be served.

The to-go lunches will be picked up in a drive-through setting outside the Globe Life Indoor Training Center in order to promote social distancing practices.

"We are very thankful for 7-Eleven's support of our lunch distribution initiative," Karin Morris, Executive Director of the Texas Rangers Baseball Foundation, said. "7-Eleven's contribution to this program will help us provide nearly 2,000 meals to children and families in need."