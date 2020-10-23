7 College Students Robbed on Restaurant Patio in Fort Worth

Fort Worth police say seven college students were robbed while sitting on a restaurant patio.
The robbery happened Sunday night on Hemphill Avenue around 9 p.m.
The suspect walked up to the seven women, showed a semi-automatic handgun and then demanded their designer purses, according to police.
Police believe the man was between 25 to 35 years old, approximately 5 feet, 9 inches tall with a medium build, and slightly unshaven with a light complexion.
He was wearing blue jeans, a dark blue short-sleeved t-shirt with “Cowboys” and a large star on the front of the shirt, and a dark-colored baseball cap.
Anyone with information on this robbery is asked to call CrimeStoppers at 817-469-TIPS (8477) or 817-392-4469. CrimeStoppers will pay up to $1,000 for information leading to the arrest of the suspect.