Gracie Chambers had one wish for her seventh birthday: coloring books. Before her birthday, she made the decision to donate all of her gifts to Cook Children’s Medical Center.

Gracie Chambers had one wish for her seventh birthday: coloring books. Before her birthday, she made the decision to donate all of her gifts to Cook Children’s Medical Center.

"We were driving in the car and all of the sudden she says, 'I know I don’t need any more toys, but I want to invite my friends over and tell them to give me toys so I can give them to children the hospital,'" Gracie's mom, Tara, recalled. "I was pretty surprised at how she planned it out."

Tara Chambers said Gracie eventually decided to ask for coloring books, because coloring books "are fun and it’s like having a toy and a book in one."

Gracie colors in her books at least once a day. "I love it. I get an idea in my head and then I let it flow out and on the paper," she explained. "It makes me happy, and I wanted to make other kids feel happy, too."

Burning Plane Lands at Moscow Airport; At Least 40 Dead

A passenger plane was forced to make an emergency landing after it burst into flames shortly after takeoff. (Published Sunday, May 5, 2019)

Her mom put out the message on Facebook about coloring books and sent invitations with her daughter’s request. The goal was to get 100 coloring books.

"It was crazy for a while. We were getting Amazon packages non-stop. I mean, they just kept coming," Tara said. "In the end we got 609 coloring books. That’s what it is all about — starting a trend and then letting everybody else follow your trend of kindness. She has a heart of gold, and I hope that no one ever dims her light. I hope that she can stay true to herself."

On the day Gracie and her mother were set to deliver the coloring books, the two received an alert that the hospital was in need.

"I just like being kind! I will never stop! Being kind is being nice and giving, and helping people if they’re hurt," Gracie said.

Gracie’s younger brother and sister want to join in her trend of kindness as well. Next year they want to donate 700 books.

Do you have #SomethingGood to share? Email your story idea with pictures or video to iSee@nbcdfw.com.