7-Year-Old With Autism Missing From Galveston County
7-Year-Old With Autism Missing From Galveston County

Published 2 hours ago

    The Texas Endangered Persons Alert Network has issued an endangered missing persons alert for a 7-year-old boy from Galveston County.

    Xavion Young was last seen on foot about 1 p.m. Sunday. He is described as a 3-foot-11 black boy with brown hair, brown eyes and weighing about 52 lbs. Texas City police say he has been diagnosed with autism and he is a threat to his own health and safety.

    He was last seen wearing no shirt, gray/blue plaid shorts and blue/black Velcro shoes.

    Police say he is nonverbal but will respond to his name.

    Anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked to call Texas City Police Department at 409-643-5720.

