7-Year-Old Injured in Apparent Road Rage Shooting: Police
7-Year-Old Injured in Apparent Road Rage Shooting: Police

The incident happened on Interstate 45 in Dallas on Friday

Published 12 minutes ago

    Dallas Police Department
    Jaceob Soto mugshot, Saturday, May 4, 2019.

    A 7-year-old girl was injured when a man fired gun into the car she was riding in Friday night on Interstate 45 in Dallas, in what police say was an apparent road rage incident.

    The driver of a white Chevrolet Tahoe, in which the girl was riding, was involved in what police called a road rage incident with the driver of a silver Ford Mustang on Northwest Highway at 8:49 p.m. Friday, Dallas police said.

    Police said the Tahoe's driver, 27-year-old Jaceob Soto, fired a gun at the Mustang. Police said the driver of the Mustang told them he feared for his life, so shot back at the Tahoe, striking the 7-year-old.

    The girl was transported to Children's Medical Center Dallas with injuries that were not believed to be life-threatening, police said.

    Police said they arrested Soto and he faces a charge of aggravated assault for discharging a firearm, while the driver of the Mustang faces a charge of injury to a child, that will be heard by a grand jury.

