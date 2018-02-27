Sponsored
7 States 'Compromised' by Russia Before Election: Officials
The U.S. intelligence community developed substantial evidence that state websites or voter registration systems in seven states were compromised by Russian-backed covert operatives prior to the 2016 election - but never told the states involved, according to multiple U.S. officials. (Published 24 minutes ago) The U.S. intelligence community developed substantial evidence that state websites or voter registration systems in seven states were compromised by... See More