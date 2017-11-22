7-Eleven Releases Budget-Friendly Makeup Line

7-Eleven has just expanded the meaning of convenience from chips, coffee and now to cosmetics.

The Dallas-based convenience store giant is aiming to reach millennial, on-the-go women with a range of blushes, foundations, contour sticks and eyebrow powders.

"Convenience isn't always just about a quick stop for something to eat and drink," said Jack Stout, 7-Eleven senior vice president of merchandising. "7-Eleven tries to offer our customers solutions for lots of different needs. We believe that for many, this top quality line of cosmetics and cosmetic accessories can become regular purchases in addition to fill-in stops."



Simply Me Beauty will include a collection of 40 items priced between $2.99 and $4.99.

Sanitation Workers Deliver Special Birthday Surprise

An 11-year-old girl in Indiana was brought a special birthday gift from her garbage pick-up service. Hope Parker, from Greenwood, is a very social child, which is extremely interesting because she cannot speak. Born with half a heart, Hope suffered a stroke during open heart surgery that robbed her of the ability to speak. (Published Tuesday, Nov. 21, 2017)

"Much of the time, makeup items like lip and eye colors are spur-of-the-moment, impulse buys," said Joy Pico, 7-Eleven category manager. "If the price is right, that makes it easier to justify. For a millennial working woman wanting to refresh her makeup while grabbing lunch at 7-Eleven stores, Simply Me Beauty is a welcomed offering and is priced just right for her. "



The line is now available in stores.