Someone in North Texas just became a multi-millionaire.

An Arlington resident claimed a $7.25 million annuitized jackpot prize for the Lotto Texas drawing held on June 25. The ticket was purchased at a Circle K in Irving.

The winner, who decided to remain anonymous, opted to receive the cash value when they purchased the ticket. They will collect $4,632,166.56 before taxes.

The winning ticket matched all six numbers (7-10-23-34-46-47).

What is Lotto Texas?

Lotto Texas is played by choosing six numbers from one to 54 and offers multi-million-dollar jackpots.

Drawings are held Monday, Wednesday and Saturday at 10:12 p.m. CT.

For $1 more per play, a player can select the Extra! add on feature and win up to $10,000 more on non-jackpot prizes.