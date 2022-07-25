Lotto Texas

$7.25M Lotto Texas Jackpot Claimed by Arlington Resident

The winning ticket was purchased in Irving

By Sydnee Jolivette

Getty Images

Someone in North Texas just became a multi-millionaire.

An Arlington resident claimed a $7.25 million annuitized jackpot prize for the Lotto Texas drawing held on June 25. The ticket was purchased at a Circle K in Irving.

The winner, who decided to remain anonymous, opted to receive the cash value when they purchased the ticket. They will collect $4,632,166.56 before taxes.

The winning ticket matched all six numbers (7-10-23-34-46-47).

Stay informed during the severe weather season with our local news and weather app. Download NBC 5 Dallas-Fort Worth for Apple or Android and pick your alerts.

lottery Jul 22

What Are the 10 Largest US Lottery Jackpots Ever Won?

Texas Lottery Jul 7

2 North Texans Claim $1M Prizes in Recent Lottery Wins

What is Lotto Texas?

Lotto Texas is played by choosing six numbers from one to 54 and offers multi-million-dollar jackpots.

Drawings are held Monday, Wednesday and Saturday at 10:12 p.m. CT.

For $1 more per play, a player can select the Extra! add on feature and win up to $10,000 more on non-jackpot prizes.

Get updates on what's happening in North Texas to your inbox. Sign up for our News Headlines newsletter.
Copyright NBC DFW

This article tagged under:

Lotto TexasArlingtonIrving
Local Wake Up to Something Good Health Connection Carter In The Classroom Texas News U.S. & World Weather Weather Connection Weather Alerts Traffic Sports Connection Investigations NBC 5 Responds Submit a consumer complaint LX News Video Entertainment Texas Today Submit Photos or Videos Community
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters TV Schedule Cozi TV
Contact Us